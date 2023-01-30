Bangladesh C&F agents' strike halts customs clearance for goods at ports

Clearing and forwarding agents have launched a two-day nationwide strike to press home a series of demands, including an amendment to the law on licensing.
Customs operations in Chattogram and across the country came to a halt on Monday as a result of the strike.
Agents have been protesting outside the Chattogram Customs House since the morning and are not submitting any bill of entry required for the customs clearance of goods.
However, the strike has not affected the loading and unloading of containers at the Chattogram Port.
“We are facing a crisis due to the restrictions in the licensing rules. We have been repeatedly calling for amendments to the existing laws under the HS Code and the customs procedure code," said Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu, general secretary of the Chattogram C&F Agents Association.
“We are also being held liable for the outstanding dues of importers. We want to do business responsibly and with respect. We have gone on strike as these issues have not been addressed despite our repeated demands."
In the wake of the strike, the National Board of Revenue has proposed a meeting with the disgruntled C&F agents for Feb 7, according to Bilu.
Asked whether the strike would be called off on the basis of the NBR's call for talks, he said, "We will make a decision at our meeting in the afternoon."