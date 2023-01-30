    বাংলা

    Bangladesh C&F agents' strike halts customs clearance for goods at ports

    They are enforcing a two-day strike to press home a series of demands, including a change in the law on licensing

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 08:03 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 08:03 AM

    Clearing and forwarding agents have launched a two-day nationwide strike to press home a series of demands, including an amendment to the law on licensing.

    Customs operations in Chattogram and across the country came to a halt on Monday as a result of the strike.

    Agents have been protesting outside the Chattogram Customs House since the morning and are not submitting any bill of entry required for the customs clearance of goods.

    However, the strike has not affected the loading and unloading of containers at the Chattogram Port.

    “We are facing a crisis due to the restrictions in the licensing rules. We have been repeatedly calling for amendments to the existing laws under the HS Code and the customs procedure code," said Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu, general secretary of the Chattogram C&F Agents Association.

    “We are also being held liable for the outstanding dues of importers. We want to do business responsibly and with respect. We have gone on strike as these issues have not been addressed despite our repeated demands."

    In the wake of the strike, the National Board of Revenue has proposed a meeting with the disgruntled C&F agents for Feb 7, according to Bilu.

    Asked whether the strike would be called off on the basis of the NBR's call for talks, he said, "We will make a decision at our meeting in the afternoon."

    RELATED STORIES
    Unilever logo is pictured on a Dove soap box in this illustration taken on Jan 17, 2022.
    Unilever names Schumacher as new CEO
    He will replace Alan Jope as the consumer goods giant’s new chief executive officer from July 1
    The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium Nov 28, 2022.
    Apple's India supplier Jabil making AirPods parts for export
    Apple's plans to shift its manufacturing away from China amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington
    Philips Healthcare headquarters is seen in Best, Netherlands August 30, 2018.
    Philips scraps 6,000 jobs
    Half of the job cuts will be made this year, while the other half will be realised by 2025
    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India April 20, 2022.
    Adani's market loss swells to $66bn
    Adani, led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, has locked horns with Hindenburg Research and on Sunday hit back at the short-seller's report of last week

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher