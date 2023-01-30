Bangladesh C&F agents' strike halts customs clearance for goods at ports

Agents have been protesting outside the Chattogram Customs House since the morning and are not submitting any bill of entry required for the customs clearance of goods.

However, the strike has not affected the loading and unloading of containers at the Chattogram Port.

“We are facing a crisis due to the restrictions in the licensing rules. We have been repeatedly calling for amendments to the existing laws under the HS Code and the customs procedure code," said Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu, general secretary of the Chattogram C&F Agents Association.