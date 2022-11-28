Gold dips as dollar gains on China COVID risks

Gold prices slipped on Monday, as the dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand triggered by protests in several Chinese cities over the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,749.00 per ounce, as of 0314 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,749.90.

The dollar index was up 0.4%, making the greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

"Gold prices have been tracking the US dollar's moves closely, and increased uncertainty from the growing unrest in China seems to be underpinning the dollar this morning," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.