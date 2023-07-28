Toyota's global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9m in first half of 2023

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor said on Friday it sold 5.1% more vehicles in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by an easing of semiconductor supply constraints and especially stronger demand in Japan.

The company sold some 4.9 million vehicles globally in the six months through June, including of its luxury Lexus brand, compared with about 4.7 million vehicles during the same period in 2022.

Toyota's sales in Japan jumped 33.2% to 878,215 units in the period versus a year earlier, while US sales slipped 0.7% to just over 1 million vehicles and those in Asia declined half a percent to about 1.5 million units.