Most Gulf markets rise as oil firms; Dubai falls

Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, as oil prices inched higher, with the Saudi index extending gains for a fifth consecutive session, while bluechip stocks dragged the Dubai benchmark lower.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies while demand from top crude importer China is recovering.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 0.7%, led by a 2.4% gain in Riyad Bank, while Saudi Telecom Company jumped 4.5%, on course to extend gains for a fifth session, after the telecom operator received nod on Monday from General Authority for Competition to sell its entire stake in Contact Center Company.