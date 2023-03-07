    বাংলা

    Most Gulf markets rise as oil firms; Dubai falls

    Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 08:54 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 08:54 AM

    Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, as oil prices inched higher, with the Saudi index extending gains for a fifth consecutive session, while bluechip stocks dragged the Dubai benchmark lower.

    Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies while demand from top crude importer China is recovering.

    Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 0.7%, led by a 2.4% gain in Riyad Bank, while Saudi Telecom Company jumped 4.5%, on course to extend gains for a fifth session, after the telecom operator received nod on Monday from General Authority for Competition to sell its entire stake in Contact Center Company.

    In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.4%, helped by a 1% rise in International Holding Co (IHC), a day after the firm and Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ announced that they intend to create a multi-asset class investment manager.

    IHC - the United Arab Emirates' largest publicly traded company worth more than $240 billion - on Monday in a separate bourse filing said it intended to invest in Presight AI Holding's initial public offering (IPO).

    The Qatari index was up 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% increase in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

    Dubai's main share index fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.7% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.4% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

    RELATED STORIES
    Solar panels are seen in this drone photo at the Impact solar facility in Deport, Texas, US, July 15, 2021.
    Inside BP's plan to reset renewables as oil and gas boom
    BP slowed planned cuts in oil and gas and scaled back planned renewables spending in the wake of the war in Ukraine
    Bangladesh Bank moves to ‘bring discipline’ in realisation of export proceeds
    BB moves to ‘bring discipline’ in realisation of export proceeds
    In cases of delayed realisation, banks shall apply prevailing exchange rate for encashment into taka but pay exporters at the rate on the date when the proceeds should have been realised
    Owners face off over control of MetroNet, ‘putting its operations at risk’
    Owners face off over control of MetroNet
    Mustafa Shafiqul Islam claims himself to be the managing director as Syed Almas Kabir alleges attempt of forceful takeover
    Most subsidy goes to the rich: Ahsan Mansur
    Most subsidy goes to the rich: Ahsan Mansur
    The leading economist shares his take on the fraught issue of subsidies on the inaugural episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out”

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher