Ex-NBCUniversal ad chief Yaccarino named new Twitter CEO, Musk says

Former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will become Twitter's new CEO, current chief executive Elon Musk said on Friday in a tweet.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk said. "@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology."

Yaccarino modernised the Comcast Corp entertainment and media division's advertising business and had been in talks for the job before NBC announced her departure Friday morning.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, advertisers have fled the platform, worried that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content after the company lost nearly 80% of staff. Musk earlier this year acknowledged that Twitter suffered a massive decline in ad revenue.