Bangladesh raises US dollar price for export proceeds to Tk 102

Foreign exchange dealers and banks have raised the US dollar exchange rate for export proceeds by Tk 1 to Tk 102.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh and the new rate came into effect on Monday, according to BAFEDA's Executive Secretary Abul Hashem.

However, the exchange rate for inward remittances has been kept unchanged at Tk 107.