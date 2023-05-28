    বাংলা

    JPMorgan cutting about 500 jobs this week

    The layoffs will affect employees across the bank's main businesses -- consumer, commercial banking, asset and wealth management -- as well as technology and operations

    Reuters
    Published : 28 May 2023, 03:05 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 03:05 AM

    JPMorgan Chase & Co is cutting about 500 employees this week across its various departments, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

    The layoffs will affect employees across the bank's main businesses -- consumer, commercial banking, asset and wealth management -- as well as technology and operations, the source said. JPMorgan is the largest US lender.

    There are more than 13,000 current job openings at the bank, the source added.

    JPMorgan declined to comment.

    On Thursday, a JPMorgan source said the lender was laying off nearly 1,000 First Republic Bank employees after acquiring the failed bank earlier this month.

    First Republic became the largest US lender to fail since 2008 after it was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan in early May.

    JPMorgan's workforce stood at 296,877 at the end of the first quarter, up 8% from a year earlier, according to a filing.

    RELATED STORIES
    Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, US, December 1, 2022.
    Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman to hand reins to successor
    Gorman, 64, told shareholders the bank's board has identified three strong candidates to succeed him, without naming them
    A First Republic Bank branch is pictured in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, Mar 13, 2023.
    JPMorgan snaps up First Republic's assets in US auction
    JPMorgan will pay $10.6 billion to the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp for most of the assets of the San Francisco-based bank
    Paparazzi chase over Harry and Meghan polarises public
    Paparazzi chase over Harry, Meghan polarises public
    For detractors, it is another show of the couple's over-the-top, publicity-seeking and self-aggrandising behaviour
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, U.S., December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
    Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi
    Pictures that have appeared on social media have shown Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a taxi

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan