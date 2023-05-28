JPMorgan cutting about 500 jobs this week

JPMorgan Chase & Co is cutting about 500 employees this week across its various departments, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

The layoffs will affect employees across the bank's main businesses -- consumer, commercial banking, asset and wealth management -- as well as technology and operations, the source said. JPMorgan is the largest US lender.

There are more than 13,000 current job openings at the bank, the source added.

JPMorgan declined to comment.