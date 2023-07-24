IDLC Income Fund announces a 3% final cash dividend

The Trustee of IDLC Income Fund has announced a 3 percent final cash dividend on Jul 13, 2023. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend of 3.9 percent disbursed in January.
The total cash dividend of IDLC Income Fund stands at 6.9 percent for the fiscal year 2022-2023, a statement read on Monday.
The fund is Bangladesh’s first-ever debt mutual fund. Launched in June 2021, this fund invests predominantly in government and government-backed securities to deliver “the optimum mix of yield, safety and liquidity”, the statement says.
The fund’s average annual compounded return since its inception until the last–published weekly NAV (Jul 20, 2023) stands at 7.65 percent.
Due to predominant investment in treasury bills, treasury bonds and avoiding investment in the secondary stock market, IDLC Income Fund has successfully mitigated investment risk, making it a top choice for investors, the release said.
“As a globally recognized and popular asset class, debt mutual funds have been embraced by investors worldwide for their ability to address investment risk and offer steady returns.”
“IDLC Income Fund follows this tradition by leveraging the advantages of debt instruments, which typically involves investments predominantly in treasury bills, treasury bonds.”