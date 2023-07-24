IDLC Income Fund announces a 3% final cash dividend

The Trustee of IDLC Income Fund has announced a 3 percent final cash dividend on Jul 13, 2023. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend of 3.9 percent disbursed in January.

The total cash dividend of IDLC Income Fund stands at 6.9 percent for the fiscal year 2022-2023, a statement read on Monday.

The fund is Bangladesh’s first-ever debt mutual fund. Launched in June 2021, this fund invests predominantly in government and government-backed securities to deliver “the optimum mix of yield, safety and liquidity”, the statement says.