HeidelbergCement Bangladesh holds 34th AGM

HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Limited has held its 34th Annual General Meeting.

Jose Marcelino Ugarte, managing director of the company, presided over the meeting on Tuesday.

The AGM was held using a digital platform, the company said in a statement.

The members of the company approved, among others, the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022 and a 10% cash dividend for each share of Tk 10.