HeidelbergCement Bangladesh holds 34th AGM

    Published : 13 June 2023, 12:03 PM
    HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Limited has held its 34th Annual General Meeting.

    Jose Marcelino Ugarte, managing director of the company, presided over the meeting on Tuesday.

    The AGM was held using a digital platform, the company said in a statement.

    The members of the company approved, among others, the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022 and a 10% cash dividend for each share of Tk 10.

