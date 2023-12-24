Not so 'Super' Saturday: Retailers dangle fewer discounts for inflation-weary shoppers

Last-minute shoppers looking for late deals ahead of Christmas may find smaller discounts and fewer items marked down at major retailers including Macy’s, Target and Ulta Beauty, according to an analyst and two datasets measuring retailers' recent prices.

After ramping up promotions for Black Friday, some of the country’s top gifting destinations cut back both the number and size of their price markdowns on key products from Nov 1 to Dec 1, according to data from Centric Market Intelligence, formerly StyleSage, which analyzes retailers, brands, online trends and products across the globe.

At Macy's, products with price markdowns fell from 49% to 46%, and the average markdown dropped from 20% to 17%, during the time period. At Ulta, products on sale dropped from 10% to 5%, while the average discount dropped from 3% to 2%.

Data analytics firm Vertical Knowledge, which examines pricing and discounts across retailers’ websites, found retailers including Abercrombie & Fitch and Macy's-owned Bloomingdale’s also shrank or maintained their average discounts on products from November to December after deepening markdowns last year.

Retailers could potentially adjust their discounts in a bid to entice price-sensitive shoppers in the days before Christmas. But so far, "what's interesting this year is that even though we’re in a promotional environment, the promotions haven’t been very deep," said Jessica Ramirez, a senior research analyst for Jane Hali & Associates.