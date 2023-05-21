Will monitor onion market before resorting to imports: agriculture minister

The retail price of each onion is currently Tk 80 per kg, nearly double that of the Tk 40-Tk 45 per kg price less than a month ago.

Over the past 10 days, different government quarters have spoken about importing onions to ease the situation. But a final decision was yet to be made.

“Under the circumstances, we are trying to figure out the market for the last four to five days. Onion at Tk 80 per kg is absolutely unacceptable. The price is much lower in India. We can import onions from there to drive down the market price here to reasonable levels,” the minister said.

“We’ve gone to the farmers’ doorsteps and tried to acquire field-level information through the Department of Agriculture Marketing.”