India's real rates turn positive as inflation eases, peak rate in sight

India's real interest rate has turned positive after headline retail inflation eased below 6% for the first time this year, analysts said, suggesting that the peak policy rate is now close.

The RBI has hiked repo rate by 225 basis points since May, taking the terminal rate to 6.25%, to curb inflationary pressures. Inflation had stayed above the central bank's repo rate for this year, implying a negative real rate.

"India returned to a positive real policy rate in Nov, 2022, and this month's 35bp (basis point) rate hike to 6.25% has moved the real (inflation-adjusted) repo rate even more emphatically into positive territory," Prasenjit K Basu, chief economist at ICICI Securities wrote in a note.

We retain our view that the Dec, 2022 rate hike was the last one for FY23 (fiscal year 2023), and the next policy action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will entail a rate cut of 25bp,"

India's retail inflation was at 5.88% in November, as against 6.77% in the previous month, surprising analysts who had predicted the reading at 6.40%. Inflation had stayed above the central bank's target for 10 straight months to October.

While the central bank does not target real rates, most analysts expect it to try keeping the inflation-adjusted rate at close to 1% to support growth.