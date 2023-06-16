How digital banks will operate in Bangladesh and who can own them

Prospective sponsors are barred from acquiring an ownership stake in a digital bank using borrowed funds, according to the Bangladesh Bank's guidelines.

Loan defaulters are also prohibited from becoming an owner or a shareholder of such an institution, even if they secure a reprieve on their debts from the High Court.

Digital banks will not be allowed to provide any over-the-counter services, nor will they have ATM machines. As a result, customers will have to rely on other banks or mobile financial services to deposit or withdraw funds. while making transactions using cards or QR codes.

While these banks can provide loans to customers at all levels within the country, the scope of foreign transactions is limited.