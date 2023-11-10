    বাংলা

    Apple agrees to $25 million settlement with US over hiring of immigrants

    The settlement is the largest ever for the Justice Department involving claims of discrimination based on citizenship

    Daniel WiessnerReuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2023, 02:52 AM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2023, 02:52 AM

    Apple Inc will pay $25 million to settle claims by the US Department of Justice that the company illegally favoured immigrant workers over US citizen and green card holders for certain jobs, the agency said on Thursday.

    The Justice Department in a statement said Apple did not recruit US citizens or permanent residents for jobs that were eligible for a federal programme allowing employers to sponsor immigrant workers for green cards, in violation of a federal law that bars discrimination based on citizenship.

    The settlement is the largest ever for the Justice Department involving claims of discrimination based on citizenship, the agency said. It requires Apple to pay $6.75 million in civil penalties and $18.25 million to an unspecified number of affected workers.

    Apple in a statement said it had "unintentionally not been following the DOJ standard."

    “We have implemented a robust remediation plan to comply with the requirements of various government agencies as we continue to hire American workers and grow in the US." the company said.

    According to the Justice Department, Apple did not advertise job openings that were eligible for the program, known as the permanent labour certification or PERM program, on its website as it routinely does for other positions. And the company required applicants for those jobs to mail paper applications even though it usually permits electronic applications, the department said.

    "These less effective recruitment procedures nearly always resulted in few or no applications to PERM positions from applicants whose permission to work does not expire," the department said.

    The Justice Department did not specify which Apple jobs were affected by the recruitment procedures or how Apple may have benefited from them.

    Foreign labour can often be cheaper than hiring US workers, and immigrants who rely on their employers for green card sponsorship are seen as less likely to leave for a different job.

    Along with the payout, Apple agreed to align its recruiting for PERM jobs with its normal practices. The company will be required to conduct more expansive recruitment and train employees on anti-discrimination laws, according to the settlement.

    RELATED STORIES
    US condemns violence against Bangladesh RMG workers during unrest for pay rise
    US condemns violence against RMG workers
    The US calls on the government to protect workers’ right to peaceful protest and investigate allegations of false criminal charges against workers and labour leaders
    Garment worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur
    Garment worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur
    The woman was killed during a protest by garment workers boycotting the government’s minimum wage decision
    Exports fall 13.6% in October as garment worker unrest overshadows outlook
    Exports fall 13.6% in October
    Overall exports in the July-October period rose 3.52 percent to $17.45 billion from a year earlier, falling short of the $19.24 billion target set for the period
    A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed LinkedIn logo in this illustration taken Feb 21, 2023.
    LinkedIn lays off 668 employees in second cut this year
    The cuts across its engineering, talent and finance teams in the second round of job cuts this year add to the tens of thousands of job losses in the technology sector

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine