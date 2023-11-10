Apple agrees to $25 million settlement with US over hiring of immigrants

Apple Inc will pay $25 million to settle claims by the US Department of Justice that the company illegally favoured immigrant workers over US citizen and green card holders for certain jobs, the agency said on Thursday.

The Justice Department in a statement said Apple did not recruit US citizens or permanent residents for jobs that were eligible for a federal programme allowing employers to sponsor immigrant workers for green cards, in violation of a federal law that bars discrimination based on citizenship.

The settlement is the largest ever for the Justice Department involving claims of discrimination based on citizenship, the agency said. It requires Apple to pay $6.75 million in civil penalties and $18.25 million to an unspecified number of affected workers.

Apple in a statement said it had "unintentionally not been following the DOJ standard."

“We have implemented a robust remediation plan to comply with the requirements of various government agencies as we continue to hire American workers and grow in the US." the company said.