October 25, 2026

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Abuse survivors approve $800 million settlement with Archdiocese of New York

Jeff Anderson & Associates, which represents 300 abuse survivors, called it "a powerful moment in the pursuit of justice"

Abuse survivors approve $800 million settlement with Archdiocese of New York
A view of St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. Facebook/Archdiocese of New York

Reuters

Published : 25 Oct 2026, 10:30 AM

Updated : 25 Oct 2026, 10:30 AM

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse have agreed to an $800 million settlement with the Archdiocese of New York, lawyers said on Saturday, to resolve claims brought by approximately 1,300 people.

The Catholic Archdiocese of New York agreed to the payment in May, one of the largest payouts in a wave of lawsuits over clergy sex abuse in the US.

Jeff Anderson & Associates, which represents 300 abuse survivors, called it "a powerful moment in the pursuit of justice."

The settlement is second only to an $880 million deal reached by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 2024.

The Catholic Church has paid billions of dollars in settlements across the US in the past several years, after New York and other states enacted laws that temporarily enabled victims of child sexual abuse to file lawsuits over decades-old crimes.

In addition to the $800 million settlement, the archdiocese agreed to release documents pertaining to sexual offenders in the Church.

The settlement also allows survivors to litigate against the Church's insurers for additional payouts, but avoids a bankruptcy by the archdiocese.

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