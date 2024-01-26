State Minister Titu hopes government steps will keep prices down in Ramadan

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu has assured consumers of stable prices of daily necessities during upcoming Ramadan.

He hopes steps like easing and increasing imports, and punishing hoarders, along with sufficient stocks, will help keep the prices down during the Islamic month of fasting, when demand and prices skyrocket.

Speaking to journalists during a meeting with Awami League leaders at his home in Tangail’s Delduar Upazila on Friday, he said importers and entrepreneurs in the food processing industry had flagged “high” duty on sugar, cooking oil and dates in a previous meeting.

The commerce ministry has sent a proposal to the National Board of Revenue for cutting the duty on these products to a “reasonable” level, according to Titu.