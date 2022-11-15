    বাংলা

    Diesel demand could shrink next year, IEA says

    Global demand for diesel and gasoil is forecast to fall to 400,0000 barrels per day this year, from 1.5 million bpd in 2021

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 01:44 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 01:44 PM

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday forecast a small decline in diesel and gasoil demand next year as persistently high prices stoke already high inflation rates and hit economic activity.

    "High diesel prices are fuelling inflation, adding pressure on the global economy and world oil demand," the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

    Diesel is the backbone of economic activity with uses spanning powering factories to heating homes and fuelling vehicles.

    Global demand for diesel and gasoil is forecast to fall to 400,0000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, from 1.5 million bpd in 2021, before contracting slightly next year, the IEA said.

    Supply in diesel markets has been extremely tight in recent years, with global inventories trending well below average.

    An EU embargo on Russian crude and oil products in the coming months and a ban on maritime services is expected to tighten markets further, with the EU having to replace about 1 million bpd of Russian diesel, naphtha and fuel oil, the IEA said.

    The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting collapse of fuel demand led to about 1 million bpd of net refining capacity loss, which partly explains the tightness, the IEA said.

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and French refinery strikes last month tightened the market further, pushing diesel profit margins to record highs above $80 a barrel, the agency added.

    RELATED STORIES
    outube logo is placed on a Russian flag in this illustration picture taken Feb 26, 2022.
    YouTube expands shopping features following ad slowdown
    The streaming service is also testing new commission schemes for influencers who sell products through links in videos
    Milking the market: Why are dairy prices soaring and who's to blame?
    Cream rising: What's driving up milk prices?
    Prices have been surging across the board in recent months to compound the woes of consumers amid a cost-of-living crisis
    The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, US Nov 25, 2020.
    Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people: NYT
    The cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant's devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources
    Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Aug 21, 2018.
    Unilever leads pack on price rises
    However, Unilever said price rises vary by category and market and not all consumers were experiencing the 12.5% hikes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher