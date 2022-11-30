Bangladesh extends deadline for individual income tax returns by 1 month

“We want to increase the number of submissions,” the NBR chief said. “We have made the decision in an effort to give people more time.”

The NBR has received about 2.4 million income tax returns as of Nov 29, said official Shamsuddin Ahmed. Last year, some 1.7 million returns had been filed by this time.

“We hope that we will receive more returns by extending the income tax return deadline by a month.”

Currently, Bangladesh has about 8.2 million citizens with unique taxpayer identification numbers. Since the last fiscal year, Bangladesh has made it mandatory for people to provide proof of their income tax deposit in order to avail themselves of 38 services, including getting a bank loan.