Sweden's H&M to lay off 1,500 staff in drive to cut soaring costs and rescue profits

"Shoppers are showing signs of trading down and hunting out bargains, so the pressure is on H&M to compete with chains seen as offering greater value, from Primark in high streets to Boohoo and Shein online," Streeter of Hargreaves Lansdown said.

H&M said its savings would start to kick in from the second half of next year, while it will take a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns in the fourth quarter.

"We are in a big transition and the whole retail industry is facing a lot of challenges," H&M's investor relations head Nils Vinge told Reuters, pointing to headwinds from the pandemic, the Ukraine war and rising input, freight and energy costs.

"It's very clear that when consumers have paid for their food ... energy, gas, and so on there is less to spend. So what is obvious is that demand for value for money increases".

The lion's part of the job cuts were related to administration and overhead costs and would be made in Sweden, Vinge said.

Shares in H&M, which are down by roughly a third year-to-date, rose 0.7% at 1130 GMT, underperforming a 1.2% increase to Stockholm's benchmark index .OMXS30.

Also on Wednesday, US food delivery service DoorDash Inc DASH.N said it was cutting about 1,250 jobs in an effort to rein in expenses.