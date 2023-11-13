    বাংলা

    No family card needed to buy subsidised essentials from government trucks

    The authorities will sell essentials to 9,000 families in Dhaka from Tuesday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 08:35 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 08:35 AM

    The government has made essentials like sugar, soybean oil, pulses, potatoes and onions available at a lower cost by selling them from open trucks in Dhaka. Customers are not required to hold a family card to purchase the subsidised goods.

    As many as 30 trucks will be selling the essential items in both city corporation areas from Tuesday onwards, said Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the commerce ministry.

    Pulses will be sold at Tk 60 per kg, sugar at Tk 70 per kg, potatoes at Tk 30 per kg, onions at Tk 50 per kg and cooking oil will be sold at Tk 100 per kg, the secretary said in a press briefing on Monday.

    The essentials will be sold to 9,000 families in Dhaka, the commerce secretary said. "Anyone can buy these items. We'll expand sales if we can increase the supply," he said.

    “These goods will be sold to people beyond the 10 million family card holders. Each truck will contain goods enough to sell to 300 people."

    Initially, the sale will be closed on weekends, said Ghosh, adding that later it would be available seven days a week. The trucks will be selling goods at different points of the city on different days.

    Global economic conditions and the dollar exchange rate have pushed up the prices of essentials, the secretary believes.

    He said the government took the initiative in a bid to stabilise the market. It has already imported 10,095 tonnes of potatoes and the Ministry of Agriculture provided permission to the importers for bringing 200,000 tonnes more. Also, the government allowed 250 million eggs to be imported, and 62,000 have already been imported.

    “Our goal is not to import eggs, but to push down the prices. We can decrease the import when the price drops. But we'll continue to import eggs and potatoes until the market is stable."

    The egg and potato import showed significant benefits, said Tapan Kanti. The prime minister's office advised selling potatoes from cold storage at Tk 27 per kg. "The potatoes will be taken out of the cold storages in the presence of a government representative."

    The TCB cardholders will not get the potatoes for now, the secretary said, adding the deputy commissioners would ensure that potatoes are sold at Tk 36 per kg from Monday, as decided by the government.

    He also said the government gave directives to the authorities to ensure imports of oil, sugar, pulses and potatoes are not hampered by the dollar crunch.

    RELATED STORIES
    First shipments from India arrive to tame spiralling potato prices
    77 tonnes of potatoes arrive from India
    The agriculture ministry said the government has granted permission for imports of 107,000 tonnes of potatoes in three days starting on Tuesday
    TakaPay card marks major leap towards Smart Bangladesh, says Hasina
    Hasina unveils TakaPay, Bangladesh's first local currency card
    The payment card will operate through the Bangladesh Bank's National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB), making it compatible with any ATM booth
    Bangladesh fast-tracks potato import as prices spiral
    Govt fast-tracks potato import as prices spiral
    Potato prices have nearly doubled one and a half months after the government set the maximum retail price of the root vegetable at Tk 36 per kg
    Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to sell onions at Tk 35 per kg
    TCB to sell onions at Tk 35 per kg
    The family cardholders will be able to purchase onions with TCB’s regular products

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine