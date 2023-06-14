Gold Star: A successful network of women entrepreneurs

The entrepreneurship initiative of SMC has made a significant change in the lives of rural women. It increases their ability to participate in the decision-making process in families and communities. A recent study (Assessing the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of Gold Star Network, 2019" conducted by ResInt Bangladesh Ltd) reveals that 43 percent of GSMs believe they receive social recognition in terms of respect and acceptance in their families and communities due to their engagement with the GSM network that helps surpass their boundary from family to the larger community. The GSMs informed that the awareness-building activities by them in the community are well accepted by the community because women feel comfortable approaching them for purchasing female health products at their doorstep. This is encouraging that a total of 57 GSMs have been elected as members in the recent local government election.

SMC is expanding the Gold Star model each year due to ensure accessibility and also to meet the demand for information and products in the community. Based on the experience of the rural Gold Star model and meeting the demand of the urban population, SMC started implementing the Gold Star model in the urban setting in January 2021. Currently, 184 GSMs are working in the peri-urban areas of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal City Corporation areas. SMC is in the phase of expanding this initiative in other areas of Bangladesh.