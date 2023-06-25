    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices by 6% ahead of Eid

    The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka and Tk 45-48 elsewhere

    Published : 25 June 2023, 06:57 AM
    The government has increased the prices of rawhide by 6 percent for procurement during Eid-ul-Azha.

    Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the decision at a media briefing on Sunday.

    The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka, compared to Tk 47-52 last year. It will cost Tk 45-48 to procure a sq foot of rawhide outside Dhaka.

    Meanwhile, the price of goat leather has been fixed at a maximum of Tk 20 per sq foot.

