Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices by 6% ahead of Eid

The government has increased the prices of rawhide by 6 percent for procurement during Eid-ul-Azha.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the decision at a media briefing on Sunday.
The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka, compared to Tk 47-52 last year. It will cost Tk 45-48 to procure a sq foot of rawhide outside Dhaka.
Meanwhile, the price of goat leather has been fixed at a maximum of Tk 20 per sq foot.