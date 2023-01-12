BRAC Bank enters $100m Green Finance Facility agreement with JICA, Citibank

BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency and Citibank National Association for long-term loan facility totalling $100 million to support the Green Finance project and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The agreement marked the first private sector financing by JICA to any financial institution in Bangladesh marking a significant milestone to contribute to the United Nations SDGs, a statement read on Thursday.

BRAC Bank focused on its commitment to the 3P philosophy of people, planet and Prosperity, while JICA provided $90 million for a term of 8 years while Citibank NA delivered USD 10 million for a term of 2 years.

BRAC Bank is at the forefront in partnering with development financial institutions in channelling foreign financing towards sustainable causes, it added.