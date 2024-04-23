Dua-Mahfil for ex-DCCI president Rashed Maksud Khan on Saturday

A Dua-Mahfil will be organised for Rashed Maksud Khan, a former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Saturday.

The special prayer session will be held at Falcon Hall in the city’s Tejgaon, his relative retired Lt Col Shahadat Hossain said.

Rashed, 84, fell ill at his daughter’s home in Mirpur DOHS last Saturday. He was taken to the Combined Military Hospital where a doctor declared him dead.

He was buried at Banani Graveyard after a Namaz-e-Janaza at Gulshan Society Mosque on Sunday.