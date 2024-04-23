Dua-Mahfil for ex-DCCI president Rashed Maksud Khan on Saturday

A Dua-Mahfil will be organised for Rashed Maksud Khan, a former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Saturday.
The special prayer session will be held at Falcon Hall in the city’s Tejgaon, his relative retired Lt Col Shahadat Hossain said.
Rashed, 84, fell ill at his daughter’s home in Mirpur DOHS last Saturday. He was taken to the Combined Military Hospital where a doctor declared him dead.
He was buried at Banani Graveyard after a Namaz-e-Janaza at Gulshan Society Mosque on Sunday.
An alumnus of the chemical engineering department of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Rashed served as the president of DCCI for two terms from 1995 to 1998.
He was the founder president of Bangladesh-Myanmar Business Promotion Council, the Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He was also an executive board member of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh and many more trade bodies and organisations.
Rashed was the chairman of Bengal Fine Ceramics.