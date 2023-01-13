Tesla cuts prices in US, Europe in pivot to drive sales

Tesla slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe, the automaker's website showed, extending a new strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for deliveries.

The US price cuts, announced late Thursday in US time on the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover SUV, ranged between 6% and 20% compared with prices before the discount, according to Reuters calculations. That is before accounting for an up to $7,500 federal tax credit that took effect for many electric vehicle models at the start of January.

It also cut prices for its Model X luxury crossover SUV and Model S sedan in the United States.