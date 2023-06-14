Sponsors require Tk 1.25bn capital for digital bank as Bangladesh approves guidelines

The Bangladesh Bank has approved the guidelines for the country’s first digital bank, which will have a minimum capital requirement of Tk 1.25 billion.

Physical branch, sub-branch or window will not be allowed for the bank, and it can not have any agent of its own, Bangladesh Bank’s Executive Director Md Abul Bashar said on Wednesday.

Loan defaulters and their family members will not be eligible to apply to become a sponsor of the bank.