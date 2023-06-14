    বাংলা

    Sponsors require Tk 1.25bn capital for digital bank as Bangladesh approves guidelines

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 June 2023, 05:55 PM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 05:55 PM

    The Bangladesh Bank has approved the guidelines for the country’s first digital bank, which will have a minimum capital requirement of Tk 1.25 billion.

    Physical branch, sub-branch or window will not be allowed for the bank, and it can not have any agent of its own, Bangladesh Bank’s Executive Director Md Abul Bashar said on Wednesday.

    Loan defaulters and their family members will not be eligible to apply to become a sponsor of the bank.

    Sponsors will need Bangladesh Bank’s permission to transfer their share before a five years period from the commencement of the business, and Bangladesh Bank can not give such approval before a three-year period from the start of the business.

    Currently, sponsors need a minimum of Tk 5 billion in capital to get a Bangladesh Bank licence, which is a lot more than the requirement set for the new banking concept of the country.

    The digital bank project is part of a Bangladesh Bank committee’s push to create strategies to broaden and accelerate financial inclusion, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said during his budget speech earlier in June.

    “In FY2023–24, we hope to be able to launch a digital bank. At the same time, we are developing a machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-based credit rating system,” he said.

    “With these," Kamal added, "it will be much easier to spot fake and anonymous borrowers, and at the same time, it will be considerably simpler for genuine borrowers to obtain loans.”

    Currently, 61 banks are operating in the country, and several other companies are providing mobile banking services. The new bank will be operated following the guidelines set by the Bangladesh Bank under The Bank Company Act.

