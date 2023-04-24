Asia stocks off to slow start in earnings-rich week

Early action was sluggish in the wake of Friday's surprisingly strong surveys of business activity which reinforced the case for higher interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei nudged up 0.2%.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.2% ahead of a busy week of earnings.

Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp alone have accounted for nearly half of the S&P 500's gains through March, so there is much riding on their outlooks.

"We believe stalwarts Microsoft, Amazon and Google should all deliver cloud results that meet and likely exceed Street 1Q expectations this week despite recent noise in the market," said analysts at Wedbush Securities.

"We also believe a major narrative of tech earnings season will be the AI arms race and each Big Tech player updating investors on their own AI ambitions/monetization strategy as Redmond battles Google and other tech stalwarts for the AI trophy case."