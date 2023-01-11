Govt approves 2.1m tonnes of fuel imports for 2023 from six countries

The government has greenlighted proposals to import 2.1 million tonnes of diesel and other sorts of refined fuel oil from six countries at Tk 190 billion this year.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation would bring in 60,000 tonnes of diesel throughout the year from India’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited at Tk 5.45 billion, Additional Cabinet Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said.





Although fuel oil prices change in the international market, the diesel would cost within Tk 90.84 per litre, Sayeed said, without revealing the details of how the prices were determined.