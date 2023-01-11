    বাংলা

    Govt approves 2.1m tonnes of fuel imports for 2023 from six countries

    The cost of diesel imports will be within Tk 90.84 per litre, says cabinet official

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 03:37 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 03:37 PM

    The government has greenlighted proposals to import 2.1 million tonnes of diesel and other sorts of refined fuel oil from six countries at Tk 190 billion this year.

    Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation would bring in 60,000 tonnes of diesel throughout the year from India’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited at Tk 5.45 billion, Additional Cabinet Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said.

    Although fuel oil prices change in the international market, the diesel would cost within Tk 90.84 per litre, Sayeed said, without revealing the details of how the prices were determined.

    The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase also approved a proposal to import 2.04 million tonnes of refined oil from seven different state-owned companies in six countries in the  first half of the year. The estimated cost for these proposed imports has been set at Tk 192.15 billion.

    Fuel oil from Indonesia’s BSP, the United Arab Emirates’ UNOC, India’s IOCL, China’s PetroChina and Unipack, Malaysia’s PTLCL and Thailand’s PTT will cost Tk 89.29 per litre.

    Bangladesh needed 6.7 million tonnes of fuel oil in 2021-22 fiscal year and the demand is rising 7-8 percent annually.

    Domestic sources delivered about 600,000-700,000 tonnes. The government’s refining company Eastern Refinery is capable of producing 1.5 million tonnes of oil annually.

    The Energy and Mineral Resources Division has already received authorisation to buy 5.46 million tonnes of fuel oil from the international market for 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022.
    G7 seeks two price caps for Russian oil products
    The coalition introduced a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude from Dec 5, on top of the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea
    Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike
    Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike
    A Japanese govt spokeperson, welcoming the hike, says they believe that the best way to address the current increase in prices is to realise continuous increases in wages
    A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California US, Nov 7, 2017.
    Microsoft in talks to invest $10bn in OpenAI
    The artificial intelligence company’s chatbot ChatGPT has dazzled people with its ability to debug code and answer questions while imitating human speech
    Top court orders Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink to pay Tk 23.55bn in fees, VAT
    3 mobile operators ordered to pay Tk 23.55bn in fees, VAT
    The Supreme Court passes the order after hearing petitions filed by the telecom operators and BTRC

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher