Currently, there are no restrictions on the exports of parboiled rice, which constitutes nearly a third of India's total rice exports.

India's rice stocks were at nearly three times its target at the start of August.

"The government has surplus stocks, the open market has surplus stocks, and the new crop will start arriving within two months," said Prem Garg, president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation. "Rice supplies are more than comfortable."

Indian farmers, who typically start planting rice in the rainy months of June and July, will start harvesting the new season crop from October.

During the marketing year beginning Oct 1, the government plans to buy 52.1 million tons of new season rice from farmers against 49.5 million tons a year earlier, Chopra said.

Chopra also said there is no proposal as of now to import wheat from Russia via diplomatic deals.