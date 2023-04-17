    বাংলা

    WTO panel rules against India in IT tariffs dispute with EU, others

    In 2019, the EU challenged India's introduction of import duties of between 7.5 percent and 20 percent for a wide range of IT products

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2023, 04:09 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 04:09 PM

    A World Trade Organisation panel said on Monday that India had violated global trading rules in a dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.

    "We recommend that India bring such measures into conformity with its obligations," the WTO panel's report said.

    In 2019, the EU challenged India's introduction of import duties of between 7.5 percent and 20 percent for a wide range of IT products, such as mobile phones and components, as well as integrated circuits, saying they exceeded the maximum rate. Japan and Taiwan filed similar complaints that same year.

    The EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for 10.8 percent of total Indian trade in 2021, according to the European Commission.

    India's diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it would appeal against the ruling. If it does, the case will sit in legal purgatory since the WTO's top appeals bench is no longer functioning due to US opposition to judge appointments.

    The WTO panel said that India had already brought some of the challenged tariffs into line with global trading rules since last year. While the panel broadly backed the complaints against India, it rejected one of Japan's claims that New Delhi's customs notification lacked "predictability".

    RELATED STORIES
    Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020.
    Major Gulf markets retreat in early trade
    Asia trade was thinned by holidays in Hong Kong and China, leaving MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan faring little better than flat
    India's Information Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a news conference after welcoming delegates to G20 finance officials meeting near Bengaluru, India, Feb 22, 2023.
    India accepts gas panel report, lowers gas prices
    The price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors
    The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, Apr 26, 2018. REUTERS
    India to cut gas prices from Apr 1
    The price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors
    Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, Nov 8, 2022.
    India, Russia talk free trade deal in step-up of relations
    Russian trade minister said they would consider widening the use of "national currencies and currencies of friendly countries". India has been keen on increasing the use of its rupee for trade

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp