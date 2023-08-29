Toyota to halt operations at all Japan assembly plants due to system failure

Toyota suspended operations at 12 of its plants from Tuesday morning, with two remaining online. All 14 will be suspended from the second shift on Tuesday, the spokesperson said, adding the amount of lost output was unclear.

Altogether the 14 plants account for around a third of Toyota's global production. Toyota is the world's largest automaker by sales.

The suspension comes as Toyota's Japanese production had been on the rebound after a series of reduced output plans it had blamed on semiconductor shortages. Production in Japan was up 29% in the first half of the year, the first such increase in two years.