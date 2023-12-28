Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at US appeals court

Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a US appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.

The tech giant had filed an emergency request asking the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the order after appealing the US International Trade Commission's (ITC) decision that it had infringed Masimo's patents.

Masimo declined to comment on the court's decision, while Apple did not immediately respond.

A final decision could cost either company millions of dollars and potentially force a settlement or some kind of technological workaround by Apple, analysts said. Ultimately, though, any financial hit for Apple is likely to be dwarfed by the bad publicity the lawsuit is generating, they said.

Masimo shares were down almost 4% following the decision, and Apple shares were largely flat.

The ITC barred imports and sales of Apple Watches with technology for reading blood-oxygen levels. Apple has included a pulse oximeter feature in its smartwatches starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.

Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees, stealing its pulse oximetry technology and incorporating it into Apple Watches. Apple has countersued, calling Masimo's legal actions a "maneuver to clear a path" for its own competing smartwatch.

"Apple can easily develop their own blood monitoring software, it is just a matter of time ... the software development costs are not something that will be too concerning for a company as wealthy as Apple," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.