What people are saying about Ant Group's share buyback

China's Ant Group has announced a surprise share buyback that values the fintech giant at $78.5 billion, well below the $315 billion touted in an abandoned IPO in 2020, in a move that may let some investors exit.

The announcement came after China's financial regulator on Friday fined the Alibaba Group affiliate $984 million for violating laws and regulations, a move seen by many industry observers as a sign that a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology sector is over.

Here is what people are saying about the news:

GARY NG, ASIA PACIFIC SENIOR ECONOMIST AT NATIXIS IN HONG KONG:

"The major pressure that a lot of these companies have been facing is really this bad sentiment. There are a few things that have changed from last Friday. The first is that some companies have been fined a significant amount but I think that offers, like a certain comfort to the market that possibly this regulatory tightening is actually getting to the end or basically cannot be worse than before.