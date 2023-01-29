Corruption still biggest barrier to business in Bangladesh: CPD study

Businesses in Bangladesh still point to corruption as the biggest barrier to their activities, according to a study by the Centre for Policy Dialogue, a think-tank.

However, a number of new factors, such as inadequate infrastructure, inflation and foreign currency instability, global factors, and lack of sufficient long-term planning have also emerged as concerns, according to the survey of entrepreneurs on the state of business competitiveness whose results were released on Sunday.

Corruption remained the most problematic factor, with 64.6 percent of respondents complaining about its high level. The second biggest issue was inadequate infrastructure, cited by 44.6 percent of respondents, and issues of limited access to financing and inefficient government bureaucracy tied for third at 43.1 percent.