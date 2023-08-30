    বাংলা

    US businesses have no concern over Bangladesh’s election: Salman Rahman

    A 40-strong delegation of the US Chamber of Commerce meets the prime minister’s advisor in Dhaka

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 29 August 2023, 08:27 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 08:27 PM

    American traders have no concern over the next general election in Bangladesh, according to Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s advisor for private industry and investment.

    “They do not see any risk in their desire to invest in Bangladesh. Rather, they are optimistic about Bangladesh’s potential,” he said after meeting a 40-strong delegation of the US Chamber of Commerce in Dhaka on Tuesday.

    “Such a big business delegation would not visit Bangladesh if they had any confusion about the current state of Bangladesh’s politics,” Salman offered.

    The delegation included representatives of asset manager Blackstone, tech giant Meta, energy firms Excelerate, Chevron and ExxonMobil, and planemaker Boeing.

    They showed interest in investing in energy, aerospace, digital economy and health, among other sectors, in Bangladesh, Salman said.

    He added the American businesspeople want to invest in building advanced healthcare infrastructure where people can seek treatment in Bangladesh instead of going abroad.

    Salman told the US delegation that the government was preparing to introduce the international best practice for cross-border transactions for better coordination of import control.

