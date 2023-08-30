US businesses have no concern over Bangladesh’s election: Salman Rahman

American traders have no concern over the next general election in Bangladesh, according to Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s advisor for private industry and investment.

“They do not see any risk in their desire to invest in Bangladesh. Rather, they are optimistic about Bangladesh’s potential,” he said after meeting a 40-strong delegation of the US Chamber of Commerce in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“Such a big business delegation would not visit Bangladesh if they had any confusion about the current state of Bangladesh’s politics,” Salman offered.