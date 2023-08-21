Asia braces for disappointment on China rate cuts

Stock valuations have been pressured in part by a sharp rise in bond yields, with the US 10-year US10YT=RR hitting 10-month highs last week at 4.328%.

Early Monday, yields were holding at 4.253% and a break above 4.338% would take them to levels not seen since 2007.

Markets assume Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will note the jump in yields at the Jackson Hole conference this week, and the recent run of strong economic data. The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now tracker is running at a heady 5.8% for this quarter.

"It's an opportunity for Powell to give an updated assessment on economic conditions, which now appear stronger than anticipated and reinforce the case for additional rate hikes," said Barclays analyst Marc Giannoni.

"Even so, we would be surprised if he provided specific guidance, with key August prints for employment, CPI and retail sales all to come before the September meeting."

A majority of polled analysts think the Fed is done hiking, while futures 0#FF: imply around a 31% chance of one more increase by December.

The rise in yields has helped the dollar =USD notch five weeks of gains and a nine-month top on the Japanese yen at 146.56 JPY=EBS. On Monday, it was trading at 145.32 with the market wary of risk of Japanese intervention.

The euro was also firm at 157.96 yen EURJPY=EBS, but under pressure from the dollar at $1.0871 EUR=EBS after losing 0.7% last week.

The ascent of the dollar and yields was weighing on gold at $1,888 an ounce XAU=, having touched a five-month low last week.

Oil prices have snapped a seven-week winning streak as concerns about Chinese demand offset tight supplies.

Brent LCOc1 was down 11 cents to $84,69 a barrel, while US crude CLc1 fell 1 cent to $81.25 per barrel.

Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) were underpinned by the risk of a strike at Australian offshore facilities that could affect around 10% of global supply.