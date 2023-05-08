Oil prices creep higher as recession fears begin to fade

"Oil's rebound follows energy stocks' comeback on Wall Street last Friday after the US reported strong job data, which eased concerns about an imminent economic recession that led to the selloff early in the week," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Fears that the US banking crisis will slow the economy and sap fuel demand in the world's biggest oil consuming nation drove the Brent benchmark down 5.3% last week, while WTI plunged 7.1%.

However a healthy US jobs report for April, a weaker dollar, and expectations of supply cuts at the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, in June, helped the benchmarks rebound about 4% each on Friday.