Amazon lets India customers deposit 2,000-rupee notes

The currency exchange is expected to be far less disruptive than a 2016 move to demonetise 86% of the country's currency in circulation overnight
Amazon Inc offered on Wednesday to collect soon-to-be-withdrawn 2,000 rupee notes from customers in India and credit that amount to their Amazon Pay balances.
Amazon said the move was meant to help people who had been struggling to exchange the notes for smaller denominations after India's central bank decided last month to withdraw the notes from circulation by Sept 30.