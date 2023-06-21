    বাংলা

    Amazon lets India customers deposit 2,000-rupee notes

    The move is meant to help people who are struggling to exchange the notes for smaller denominations, the company said

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 11:37 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 11:37 AM

    Amazon Inc offered on Wednesday to collect soon-to-be-withdrawn 2,000 rupee notes from customers in India and credit that amount to their Amazon Pay balances.

    Amazon said the move was meant to help people who had been struggling to exchange the notes for smaller denominations after India's central bank decided last month to withdraw the notes from circulation by Sept 30.

