India state retailers to marginally cut petrol, diesel prices from Tuesday

India's top fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp will marginally cut petrol and diesel prices from Tuesday, according to a notification sent to dealers, reflecting a decline in global oil prices.

A litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost 96.32 rupees ($1.16), while diesel will be sold at 89.24 rupees, the notification showed. At present, a litre of petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees and a litre of diesel at 89.62 rupees.