    বাংলা

    India state retailers to marginally cut petrol, diesel prices from Tuesday

    A litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost 96.32 rupees ($1.16), while diesel will be sold at 89.24 rupees

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 02:06 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 02:06 AM

    India's top fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp will marginally cut petrol and diesel prices from Tuesday, according to a notification sent to dealers, reflecting a decline in global oil prices.

    A litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost 96.32 rupees ($1.16), while diesel will be sold at 89.24 rupees, the notification showed. At present, a litre of petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees and a litre of diesel at 89.62 rupees.

    Indian state fuel retailers IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp dominate the local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem. The companies could not be reached for comment outside office hours.

    This is the first revision in retail prices of petrol and diesel since late May, when the federal government cut taxes on the two fuels to shield customers from high global prices and rein in inflation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022.
    Elon Musk will now be Twitter CEO
    Since the takeover Musk has moved quickly to put his stamp on Twitter, which he had ridiculed for months for being slow to introduce product changes
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing held by subcommittees of the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on "Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation" in Washington, US, March 25, 2021.
    Dorsey retains indirect stake in Twitter
    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has retained an indirect stake in the social media company
    Regulator takes Dhaka bourse's tech chief off duty after system breakdown
    Regulator takes Dhaka bourse's tech chief off duty after glitch
    Trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange floor was halted twice in consecutive weeks -first on Oct 24 for three hours due to “technical difficulties” and the second time on Sunday for 90 minutes due to “hu ...
    Saregama logo
    Indian music label Saregama's profit rises
    Profit climbed to 460.7 million Indian rupees ($5.59 million) in the three months ended Sept 30, from 338 million rupees a year earlier

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher