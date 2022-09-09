Sterling takes advantage of falling dollar as Britain faces uncertain future

Sterling jumped against the dollar on Friday, as most majors fought back against the greenback's recent strength, capping a volatile week in which the pound hit a 35-year low, Britain saw a new prime minister, and Queen Elizabeth passed away.

The pound rose over 1% to as much as $1.1646, its highest level this month, and was last at $1.622.

Sterling's moves against the euro were much more muted. The euro was a whisker lower at 86.77 pence.

"Today it's a dollar story, and we are seeing the pound trade in line with that broader theme..." said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

The euro jumped around 1% on the dollar to a three-week top, with the Japanese yen, the Australian dollar, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar all also posting large gains on the greenback.

The yen and euro have all recently hit multi-year lows versus the dollar this week, and sterling fell as low as $1.1407 on Wednesday, its lowest since 1985.