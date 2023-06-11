    বাংলা

    Soybean, palm oil prices drop in line with global rates

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 11 June 2023, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 07:09 AM

    The prices of soybean oil and palm oil have dropped in line with global rates.

    Soybean oil price dipped Tk 10 per litre, while the palm oil price dropped Tk 2 per litre, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said following a taskforce meeting on Sunday.

    “The prices were reduced as rates also fell on the international market. From now on, a litre of bottled soybean oil will be sold at Tk 189 and unpackaged oil at Tk 167 per litre. Palm oil prices have dropped to Tk 133 per litre after a decrease of Tk 2.”

    When asked, the secretary said that consumers could avail themselves of the new prices within three days.

    However, City Group Director Bishwajit Saha said the new prices will be available to customers after five days.

    The price of cooking oil is trending down in the international market, according to the commerce secretary. He expressed his hope the government would be able to reduce the price further prior to Eid-ul-Azha.

