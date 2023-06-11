Soybean, palm oil prices drop in line with global rates

The prices of soybean oil and palm oil have dropped in line with global rates.

Soybean oil price dipped Tk 10 per litre, while the palm oil price dropped Tk 2 per litre, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said following a taskforce meeting on Sunday.

“The prices were reduced as rates also fell on the international market. From now on, a litre of bottled soybean oil will be sold at Tk 189 and unpackaged oil at Tk 167 per litre. Palm oil prices have dropped to Tk 133 per litre after a decrease of Tk 2.”