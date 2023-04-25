India's billionaire Hinduja family's truce uncertain, London court hears

India's billionaire Hinduja family's apparent truce over the future of its global business empire is at risk, a lawyer representing patriarch Srichand Hinduja told a London court on Monday.

The lawyer said there were lawsuits and "threatened lawsuits" between members of the family, raising the prospect the Hinduja family, whose business spans sectors including banking, chemicals and healthcare, faces further litigation.

A ruling published in November said the Hindujas' lawyers had told a judge in June that they would end "all disputes existing between them in all jurisdictions", including a lawsuit at London's High Court over the Hinduja family's assets.