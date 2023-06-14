China-led AIIB's comms chief quits, criticises bank's management

The global communications director of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Wednesday he had resigned and criticised the bank as "dominated by the Communist Party", allegations which the AIIB said were "baseless".

Bob Pickard announced the move on his personal Twitter account, saying he had left because of its "toxic culture" and accused it of being "dominated by Communist Party" members.

He also described himself as a Canadian citizen and said he did not believe the interests of Canada, which is an AIIB member, were served by the bank. He did not provide any evidence for his claims or further elaborate. Reuters could not verify his allegations.