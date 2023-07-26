India open to Chinese investment, deputy IT minister says

India is open to Chinese investment despite border clashes between the two countries, the Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Financial Times in a report published on Wednesday.

"We are open to doing business with any company anywhere as long as they are investing and conducting their business lawfully and are in compliance with the Indian laws," Chandrasekhar told the FT, adding that India was "open to all investment, including Chinese".

New Delhi ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses after a 2020 border clash between the two countries, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

Since then, India has intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.