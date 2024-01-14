India, US seek to bolster trade ties, work together on critical minerals

India and the United States have agreed to bolster trade ties and deepen cooperation in areas such as critical minerals, the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Saturday.

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal and Tai held their annual trade policy talks in New Delhi on Jan 12. Tai is on a three-day visit to India.

The two nations are pushing to improve bilateral trade prospects, overcoming diplomatic tensions after Washington late last year alleged that an Indian official was linked to a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist leader on US soil.