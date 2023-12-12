India's Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy resigns, Jayesh Sanghrajka to succeed

India's No. 2 IT services provider Infosys said on Monday Nilanjan Roy has resigned as its finance chief and would be succeeded by insider Jayesh Sanghrajka.

Roy, who joined Infosys from Bharti Airtel and has been its chief financial officer since March 2019, decided to step down to pursue his "personal aspirations" outside of the company, the software services exporter said in a statement.

Sanghrajka, whose appointment is effective April 1, 2024, has spent more than 18 years at the company in two stints and has been the deputy CFO of Infosys Group since 2015.

"Given Infosys' leadership and how they have second-rung talent ready, it may not have a big disturbance in terms of operations or margin agenda of the company," said Ruchi Burde Mukhija, research analyst at Elara Capital.

Roy's departure is the latest in a series of top-level exits at Infosys including that of former presidents Ravi Kumar S and Mohit Joshi.