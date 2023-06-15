    বাংলা

    Chinese miners try livestream sales to shift coal glut

    Though wholesaling of hard commodities is not entirely new to China's streaming platforms, it appears to be on the rise

    Reuters
    Published : 15 June 2023, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 06:05 AM

    On China's frenetic and hugely popular retail livestreams, glamorous hosts sell goods ranging from shoes and lipsticks to baby products and, increasingly, truckloads of sulphurous coal.

    With coal inventories at China's ports and power plants reaching record highs in recent weeks as a sluggish economy saps demand from utilities and steel mills, reducing the need for piles of cheap imported fuel, some miners are getting more creative in their customer outreach.

    In one recent stream by Huaze Coal Industry, a young woman in a blue hardhat and mining boilersuit, holding a lump of coal and superimposed onto a background of a coal warehouse, advertised powderised coal with an energy content of 5,500 kcal direct from the mine in Shanxi province at 570-600 yuan ($79.55-$83.73) per metric ton.

    The minimum shipment size of between 30 to 35 tons, to be transported by train, indicates that the target market is wholesale industrial buyers.

    By comparison, domestic thermal 5,500 kcal coal was traded at about 800 yuan ($111.64) per ton as of last week, according to trading sources.

    Though wholesaling of hard commodities is not entirely new to China's streaming platforms, it appears to be on the rise.

    Three of the most active coal channels on Douyin identified by Reuters - Huaze Coal, Guohai Daily Coal Price, and Jixing Coal - have together held 164 such online events so far this quarter, up from 120 events last quarter and 107 events in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    The shows can last more than two hours.

    None of the vendors immediately responded to requests for comment.

    And while it is unclear how much revenue such events generate, they elicit plenty of viewer comments, including many that appear to be tongue in cheek.

    "How much for a whole truck?", one viewer joked. 

    RELATED STORIES
    Payra power plant to suspend production as dollar crunch cuts off coal supply
    Payra power plant to suspend production amid coal shortage
    Bangladesh has been unable to make timely payments for coal due to a dollar crisis
    Migrants from China emerge from thick brush after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, US, Apr 7, 2023.
    Chinese migrants find tips on social media for trek to US-Mexico border
    The difficulty of obtaining US visas and the economic after-shocks of China’s COVID lockdowns have led to a sharp increase in Chinese nationals presenting at the US-Mexico border
    Football - International Friendly - Argentina training - Beijing Olympic Stadium, Beijing, China - Jun 11, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training.
    Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup
    The Argentine skipper says ‘in principle’ last year's World Cup would be his final appearance at global football's showpiece event
    A view of structures belonging to a Cuban military base near Bejucal, Cuba, Jun 12, 2023.
    China's efforts to catch up in global electronic spying race
    Even if military communications can't be decoded, tracking the volume and timing of signals can provide vital intelligence, retired military officials say

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain