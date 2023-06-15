Chinese miners try livestream sales to shift coal glut

The minimum shipment size of between 30 to 35 tons, to be transported by train, indicates that the target market is wholesale industrial buyers.

By comparison, domestic thermal 5,500 kcal coal was traded at about 800 yuan ($111.64) per ton as of last week, according to trading sources.

Though wholesaling of hard commodities is not entirely new to China's streaming platforms, it appears to be on the rise.

Three of the most active coal channels on Douyin identified by Reuters - Huaze Coal, Guohai Daily Coal Price, and Jixing Coal - have together held 164 such online events so far this quarter, up from 120 events last quarter and 107 events in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The shows can last more than two hours.

None of the vendors immediately responded to requests for comment.