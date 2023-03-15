Wary calm in banking sector as focus turns to regulation and rates

Europe's bank stocks weakened slightly on Wednesday, after Japanese peers clawed back some of their heavy losses, as regulators and financial executives hosed down contagion concerns after last week's Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Markets and financial authorities remained on edge, however, with US deposit holders seeking the safety of larger banks amid growing worries about the health of smaller institutions and the prospect of more failures in the sector.

However, European Central Bank policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters.