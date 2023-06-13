Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law

As a new European Union zero-tolerance deforestation law looms, several major investors told Reuters they are concerned about their exposure to the issue, with some saying they could quit consumer goods makers with "risky" supply chains.

The EU agreed in December a new rule to prevent companies from selling into its market coffee, beef, soy, rubber, palm oil and other commodities linked to deforestation. Companies must prove their supply chains aren't contributing to the destruction of forests or be fined up to 4% of their turnover in an EU member state.

Germany's Union Investment, a top-20 investor in Unilever and Reckitt, last year wrote to 56 consumer goods companies to find out more about deforestation in their supply chains.

"The fines can be a risk for the performance of these companies in the stock market," said Henrik Pontzen, head of ESG at Union Investment, which has about 424 billion euros ($467 billion) in assets under management and stakes in Nestle, Pepsico, Danone, Beyond Meat and L'Oreal.

An internal Union Investment document seen by Reuters shows that the firm received just 30 responses to its outreach. Of those, only 14 companies said they had zero-deforestation goals.

"As a major investor, this is very atypical," said Pontzen. "Typically, we receive an answer from any company we write to. Maybe the reason for not answering is they don't have anything to say."