'A lot quieter' Black Friday brings out discount hunters

Shoppers took to stores across the world on a Black Friday that appeared subdued compared with prior years, looking for discounted electronics, clothing and household goods in the kickoff to the holiday shopping season crucial to big retailers.

Brokerage TD Cowen lowered its US holiday spending estimate to 2 percent to 3 percent growth, from 4 percent to 5 percent, as it forecast flat Black Friday traffic. Discounts in October and November removed the excitement and urgency of Black Friday.

"People have already got what they want," said David Klink, senior analyst at Huntington Private Bank, which owns shares of Walmart and Target. "There are only so many big-screen TVs and Alexa [Amazon voice assistants] you can buy."

With many consumers squeezed by persistent inflation and high interest rates, US holiday spending is expected to rise at the slowest pace in five years. Most major retailers slashed their seasonal hiring. Retailers will likely continue to discount throughout the season to avoid inventory gluts at yearend.

Caution from shoppers -- coupled with a strong quarterly performance from discount retailers like Target and Ross Stores -- show lingering concern over inflation and a higher cost of living even as fears of a recession recede.

“People are more value conscious,” said Barbara Kahn, a professor at The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. “People are spending, but they’re spending more conservatively.”

A record 130.7 million people are expected to shop in stores and online in the US on Black Friday this year, the National Retail Federation estimates. But at 6 am on Friday at a Walmart in New Milford, Connecticut, the parking lot was only half full.